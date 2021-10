ST. LOUIS – Zoom rooms, at-home work areas, and three-season rooms are all things people are adding to their homes now that many are sticking with stay-at-home work.

Andrea Liston-Jones is the director of design with Liston Design Build. She explained how her industry has boomed throughout the pandemic out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck. She also said it’s not too late to add some of these amenities to your home.

Click here for more information.