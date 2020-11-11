Many hospitalized with COVID-19 end up with a heart tissue injury

ST. LOUIS – Nearly 63-percent of the people who end up in the hospital because of COVID-19 also end up with some injury to their heart tissue according to a new study.
Dr. Elie Azrak, a cardiologist with SSM Health DePaul Hospital explains why.
Latest headlines:
- Pope Francis vows to end sexual abuse after McCarrick report
- Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve
- Get to know the 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
- Check out the 2020 CMA Awards nominees
- Female artists shine in 2020 CMA nominations