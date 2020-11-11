Many hospitalized with COVID-19 end up with a heart tissue injury

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Nearly 63-percent of the people who end up in the hospital because of COVID-19 also end up with some injury to their heart tissue according to a new study.

Dr. Elie Azrak, a cardiologist with SSM Health DePaul Hospital explains why.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News