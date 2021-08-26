Maplewood store has natural options to ease illness symptoms

ST. LOUIS – There is no cure for COVID-19 but some people are using natural remedies to help fight the symptoms instead of over-the-counter medications.

STL Herbs and Aromatics in Maplewood sells items that can ease the symptoms of certain illnesses.

Maria is the owner and she said the aromatic balm is really helpful for congestion. She also said the elderberry cough syrup is a good choice because it is an anti-viral herb. She said anti-viral herbs, “don’t necessarily help or kill or cure viruses, but they help your body fight it down so it helps lessen and shorten the duration of your illness.”

