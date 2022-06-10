ST. LOUIS – The March for Our Lives will step off Saturday in Downtown St. Louis and around the world.



The march started in 2018, led by survivors of a deadly mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. During the first march, children and teens spoke about mass shootings and addressed neighborhood violence.



The St. Louis march will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. CDT at Serra Sculpture Park at 11th and Market Streets in downtown. For more information on the event, click here.

