ST. LOUIS – The Mardi Gras Masque Ball will help the St. Louis Chums send students to college.

The Chums have a long legacy of promoting nutrition education, fighting food insecurity, and making literacy accessible for all children. The group also offers a scholarship to college-bound students. A huge masquerade ball funds that effort.

Mardi Gras Masque Ball

Benefits St. Louis Chums

Friday, March 3

7:00 p.m. to Midnight CST

Discovery Ballroom

Ameristar Casino

1 Ameristar Blvd.

St. Charles, MO 63301

For tickets, call the STL “CHUMLINE” at (314) 741-1892

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3kY0Ws5