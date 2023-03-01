ST. LOUIS – The Mardi Gras Masque Ball will help the St. Louis Chums send students to college.
The Chums have a long legacy of promoting nutrition education, fighting food insecurity, and making literacy accessible for all children. The group also offers a scholarship to college-bound students. A huge masquerade ball funds that effort.
Mardi Gras Masque Ball
Benefits St. Louis Chums
Friday, March 3
7:00 p.m. to Midnight CST
Discovery Ballroom
Ameristar Casino
1 Ameristar Blvd.
St. Charles, MO 63301
For tickets, call the STL “CHUMLINE” at (314) 741-1892
Learn more at https://bit.ly/3kY0Ws5