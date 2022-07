ST. LOUIS – Multi-talented Marvin Cockrell warmed up for the Rose Gold and Silver Affair concert. He will perform with this band Marvin Cockrell & Focus.

Rose Gold & Sliver Affair

Saturday, August 6

7 p.m. CDT

E. Demond Lee Concert Hall

560 Trinity Ave.

University City, MO 63130

https://www.marvinfcockrell.com/