ST. LOUIS – Most of us know of a sister, wife, mother, or friend who has battled breast cancer.

You may not know about the disparities black women face when it comes to healthcare, including mammography screening.

The P.O.W.E.R. of Sure is a new national campaign designed to raise awareness about those disparities and save lives.

Singer-songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige along with Linda Goler Blount of Black Women’s Health Imperative talks more about the campaign.