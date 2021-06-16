Mary Meachum Crossing Festival celebrates Missouri’s abolition history

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s bicentennial will be celebrated this summer and Juneteenth is just a few days away, and a great way to celebrate both is through the virtual Mary Meachum Crossing Festival.

Angela Dasilva is the owner of the National Black Tourism network and she has details on the festival from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Dasilva explained that Meachum was an abolitionist who floated slaves to freedom across the Mississippi River into Illinois.

