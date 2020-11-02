Mattress Direct looking to hire for new locations

ST. LOUIS – The owner of Mattress Direct wants you to get a good night’s rest and a job.

Pat McCurren talks about how a good night’s sleep can help keep you healthy.

The company is taking over former Art Van Furniture locations and McCurren needs furniture professionals, customer service specialists, delivery drivers, and warehouse associates.

To learn more about jobs at Mattress Direct, visit stlmattressdirect.com/careers.

FOX2 also has links to job openings at other companies at fox2now.com/jobs/.

