Meditate in nature this weekend at the Endangered Wolf Center

EUREKA, Mo. – Palm Health and the Endangered Wolf Center have joined forces to give guests a therapeutic experience. Now you can meditate with the wolves.

Anney Perrine is the SVP of Communications for Palm Health and she said meditating in nature can help people have a greater sense of connectedness.

Steph Arne is the Director of Education for the Endangered Wolf Center and she said their “yoga field” will be used for the meditation event.

The event is on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. Click here to register.