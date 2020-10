The owner of the St. Louis Surge will have a new role with the MLS St. Louis City SC. Khalia Collier is now Vice President of Community Engagement.

She will stay on with the Surge. She tells us about her new role with the soccer team’s front office and about her plans for the team.

Keep up with Collier’s busy schedule at stlCITYsc.com and STLSurgeBasketball.com.