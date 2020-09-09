Meet the newest host of Daily Mail TV

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Daily Mail TV will begin its 4th season this week right here on Fox 2.

We talk to long time anchor and correspondent Thomas Roberts as their new host about his debut next week.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News