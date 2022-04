ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tim Ezell and Chelsea Haynes’s spirits are soaring this morning. They are ready for the Kiener Plaza rally. Meet the World Bird Sanctuary’s bald eagle named McGuire (after Mark McGuire).

The World Bird Sanctuary is holding an “Opening Day” this Sunday from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm. They will continue Fri-Sun at those times throughout the spring and summer.