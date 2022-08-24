ST. LOUIS – We have been featuring a lot of schools in time for this back-to-school season.

Wednesday, we had the Mehlville Majorettes join us — and they are so excited to get back on the football field and perform for crowds this season.

Not only are they well-known on the field, but the team is a gold-medal team. They won first place at AYOP, a national twirling competition in South Bend, Indiana this past summer.

Fox 2’s Amelia Mugavero is also a nationally ranked baton twirling and former feature twirler for the University of Illinois. She joined the team for a fun routine and learned some of their skills.

For more information about the Majorettes, you can visit their Instagram page: @mhs_majorettes