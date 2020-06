ST. LOUIS- Studies show that 40 percent of men don’t go to the doctor unless they have a serious problem and with June being men’s health awareness month this may be a good time to get those annual exams scheduled.

Dr. William Critchlow with Urology of St. Louis joined Fox 2 with advice on how men can prioritize their health and the big tests that they should get first with pandemic restrictions lifting.

