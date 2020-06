People’s Health Centers opened the new COVID-19 Mental Health Access Hotline to help people without reliable access to mental healthcare deal with the pandemic.



The hotline went live on June 1, 2020. People’s CEO Dwayne Butler explained the hotline can help seniors get help with insomnia, anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

The hotline will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. That number is (866) 376-0962. Learn more at www.PHCenters.org.