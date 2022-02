CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is celebrating a milestone today. He says that 70% of people in the county have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated. He says that COVID cases and hospitalization rates are also dropping.

Page noted during the press conference that the state of Illinois plans to drop its indoor mask mandate at the end of this month. He says that St. Louis County is also working on the next steps. They are using metrics like average daily cases, and the positivity rate to help determine their next steps.