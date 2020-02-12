Mercy MS Care holding open house Feb. 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Multiple sclerosis is a complex unpredictable disease with symptoms that vary from person to person. Mercy MS Care along with Mercy Clinic Neurology provides patients with information and care so that they can gain some control back with regards to fighting back against their MS and be given every possible tool to fight this disease.

Dr. Emily Evans, Mercy Clinic neurologist with Mercy MS Care discusses The Mercy MS Care open house offered to patients and the public.

For more information visit: www.Mercy.net/stlmscare

Mercy MS Care Open House

9:00am - 12:00pm Saturday, Feb 22

38.631288 -90.515372