Meteorologist coming to East Alton Public Library for a STEM lesson

EAST ALTON, Ill. – Hooked on Science comes to the East Alton Public Library with lessons kids will not forget.
Freelance Meteorologist Jason Lindsey made it his life’s work to bring STEM to students all over the country. He previewed one of his experiments and shared the dress code for a fun day of science.
Hooked on Science
- East Alton Public Library
250 Washington Ave.
East Alton, IL 62024
Friday, July 9
2 p.m. CDT
https://www.eastaltonlibrary.org/news-events/lib-cal/hooked-on-science
hookedonscience.org