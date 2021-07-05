Meteorologist coming to East Alton Public Library for a STEM lesson

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST ALTON, Ill. – Hooked on Science comes to the East Alton Public Library with lessons kids will not forget.

Freelance Meteorologist Jason Lindsey made it his life’s work to bring STEM to students all over the country. He previewed one of his experiments and shared the dress code for a fun day of science.

Hooked on Science

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News