ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is National Walking Day, but it’s raining, so the treadmill will have to do.

The American Heart Association said an increase in daily physical activity of just 10 minutes could help save more than 100,000 lives a year. Physical activity is one of the most powerful tools to relieve stress, boost mood, and reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, like heart disease and stroke. Plus, walking is low impact, cost-effective, and a great way to spend time in nature.

Beth Oseroff with the American Heart Association had more information. Click here to learn more about the American Heart Association Heart Walk.