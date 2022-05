ST. LOUIS – Metro Theater Company takes art to fans’ neighborhoods while fighting food insecurity.

The Company will perform In My Granny’s Garden in a roving production. The St. Louis Metro Market will be at Better Family Life.

In My Granny’s Garden

May 20th – 23rd

Better Family Life

5415 Page. Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://www.metroplays.org/garden