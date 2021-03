ST. LOUIS – The Metro Theater Company will soon welcome fans back to an outdoor show more than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director Joe Gfaller explains the safety precautions. He also tells us about the world-renowned puppet play “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show”.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show”

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

April 25 – May 16, 2021

210 E. Monroe Ave.

Kirkwood, MO 63112

https://www.metroplays.org/