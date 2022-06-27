ST. LOUIS – Grammy Award winner Michael Buble is coming to St. Louis.

Buble tried to share his thoughts on his new album and St. Louis in an interview with FOX 2’s Randi Naughton, but when the connection was lost between the two Buble tried to read Naughton’s lips. FOX 2’s John Pertzborn improvised and helped Naughton by handing her reporter notes that Buble would read on-screen.

He brings his Higher Tour to the Enterprise Center on Friday, September 9. FOX2 wants you to win tickets every day this week. To register, go to the contest page here. For a bonus chance to win, follow FOX2NOW on Instagram.