ST. LOUIS – Midwest BankCentre invites customers to join the fight against food insecurity. Executive Vice President of Marketing Danielle Bateman Girondo shared how clients can help sort and pack meals at St. Louis Area Foodbank. She also shared the other service goals in Midwest BankCentre’s Community Impact Report. You can see the report at https://www.flipsnack.com/midwestbankcentre/2021-community-impact-report.html. You can join other service opportunities at https://stlfoodbank.org/get-involved/.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction