ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We celebrate Midwest Black Restaurant Week with Steve’s Hot Dogs. Owner Steve Ewing just wrapped a special lunch for National Hot Dog Day. His restaurant is founded on over-the-top hot dogs at an affordable price.

Ewing talked to us about being a black business owner and how Black Restaurant Week helps small black-owned businesses.

Learn more at BlackRestaurantWeeks.com and StevesHotDogsSTL.com.