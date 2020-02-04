Midwest Children's Burn Camp wins Ameren Power Play Goals for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Since December, St. Louis Blues fans have cast their votes to help choose the winning charity for the Ameren Power Play Goals for Kids program.

Four charities were in the running and this year, the Blues are proud to announce Midwest Children's Burn Camp as the winner.

Tara Oglesby, vice president of Ameren Missouri, along with Peyton Orban, director of business operations for the St. Louis Blues joined Fox 2 to talk about it.

o Hope for One More

o Isaac Bruce Foundation

o Kids in the Middle

o Midwest Children's Burn Camp