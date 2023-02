ST. LOUIS – The Midwest Woodcarvers count down to the next Wood and Craft Show in October 2023.

The group shows how hand tools and some wood can build an interracial and intergenerational community all year round.

Wood & Craft Show

Saturday, October 28

Sunday, October 29

Belle-Claire Exhibition Hall

200 S. Belt East

Belleville, IL 62220

https://midwestwoodcarvers.com/