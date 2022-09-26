ST. LOUIS – Mighty Me Food Truck will help cater public-safety brainstorming at the Elevate 2022 Conference.
Several leaders from the City of St. Louis will speak, including Mayor Tishaura Jones. There will also be local vendors and family fun, as organizers work on solutions to end gun violence in the area.
Elevate 2022 Conference
Friday, October 14
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT
Saturday, October 15
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT
Harris-Stowe State University
William L. Clay, Sr. Early Childhood Center
3026 Laclede Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://www.mgcelevate.com/