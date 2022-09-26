ST. LOUIS – Mighty Me Food Truck will help cater public-safety brainstorming at the Elevate 2022 Conference.

Several leaders from the City of St. Louis will speak, including Mayor Tishaura Jones. There will also be local vendors and family fun, as organizers work on solutions to end gun violence in the area.

Elevate 2022 Conference

Friday, October 14

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT

Saturday, October 15

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CDT

Harris-Stowe State University

William L. Clay, Sr. Early Childhood Center

3026 Laclede Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://www.mgcelevate.com/