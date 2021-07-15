Mike Shannon celebrates his 82nd birthday with some relaxation at the lake

ST. LOUIS – It is the voice of the Cardinals Mike Shannon’s 82nd birthday today.

He was born on July 15, 1939.

Shannon is in his 50th and final season of broadcasting Cardinals games on KMOX radio. He played for the Redbirds from 1962 to 1970. He won two World Series titles during his playing career. His time as a player came to an end due to an illness so in 1972 he hopped into the broadcast booth alongside Jack Buck.

Shannon stopped doing road games in 2016, but he will return to the road for a few games this season as part of his farewell tour.

Shannon told FOX 2’s Randi Naughton Thursday morning that he is spending his birthday at his lake house. He has been there enjoying some downtime during the All-Star break. He also said there is a big party happening at the restaurant today.

The Cardinals come back from the All-Star break on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Giants.