Mike Shannon talks MLB lockout and his new scholarship fund

ST. LOUIS – After 99 days, the Major League Baseball lockout is over. Cardinals fans can look forward to the home opener on April 7. There will be a full 162-game season and a 12-team post-season. The canceled games will be rescheduled. Mike Shannon will be watching as a spectator for the first time in decades this season. The retired Cardinals broadcaster and Hall of Famer has a new scholarship fund from the St. Louis Press Club. Click here to learn more about The Mike Shannon Scholarship for Sports Broadcast Journalism/Sports Writers.