Mike Shannon talks with FOX 2 ahead of last broadcast on Sunday

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon is stepping away from the microphone after 50 years of calling games for St. Louis.

Sunday, October 3 will be Shannon’s final game.

Shannon seems excited to finish his career. “I can’t wait,” Shannon said.

He said no matter who the Cardinals play in the wild card game, the Giants or the Dodgers, “it’s going to be tough.”

Shannon’s family, extended family, and more are coming into town to celebrate Shannon’s farewell. He said he’s ready for his party.

“I’ve been partying for 50 years, so don’t worry about it,” Shannon said.

When he retires, he plans to travel, fish, and hunt.