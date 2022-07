ST. LOUIS – Director Seth Ferranti previewed the locally-produced Night Life.

The documentary followed Reverend Kenneth McKoy and his NightLIFE Ministry. The group helped people who are homeless and have substance abuse problems. This is his directorial debut, as Ferranti was formerly incarcerated.

Night LIfe

Sunday, July 17

7:30 p.m. CDT

Brown Hall Auditorium (near Forsyth Blvd.)

Washington University

1 Brookings Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63130

CinemaStLouis.org