ST. LOUIS – Mission: St. Louis will help families of gun violence victims at the Guns Down, Hoops Up Tournament.

The event will celebrate the lives of those lost to gun violence with a day of fun, activities, and giveaways. Mission: St. Louis has events year-round to fight poverty and to empower our neighbors.There will be basketball, prizes, and food from Prime 55 Restaurant and Lounge.

Guns Down, Hoops Up

Saturday, October 22

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CDT

Tandy Recreation Center

4206 Kennerly Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

https://www.missionstl.org/