ST. LOUIS – It’s Your Birthday, Inc. is celebrating a giveback month of tacos with Mission Taco Joint.

The organization throws birthday parties for kids in homeless and domestic-violence shelters.

Mission Taco Joint is donating a portion of sales from their Bacon Cheeseburger Taco to It’s Your Birthday. The fundraiser runs the entire month of September 2021.

Learn more at https://www.itsyourbirthdayinc.org/ and https://www.missiontacojoint.com/.