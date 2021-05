ST. LOUIS – Perhaps you enjoyed a glass of Missouri wine over the Mother’s Day Weekend. Wine-making in this region has a storied history, and the Missouri Botanical Garden wants to enlighten you. They’re hosting a new series online called “Grafting the Grape Virtual Lecture Series: Missouri Vines and Wines: Then and Now”

Museum Curator Nezka Pfeifer has the details.

The series runs through March 2022.

