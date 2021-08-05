Missouri Botanical Garden’s Chinese Culture Days begins Saturday

ST. LOUIS – Looking for something to do this weekend with the family? How about getting a taste of China without having to travel?

The Missouri Botanical Garden is celebrating Chinese culture during their Chinese Culture Days on Saturday and Sunday. Min Liu is the event chair and she had all of the event details.

General admission is $16 for those ages 13 and older. It is $5 for those ages 12 and younger.

There will be a 70-foot dancing dragon to begin the festivities.

This event is put on in collaboration with the Chinese Culture Education and Services Foundation.

