ST. LOUIS – The brand new visitor center at the Missouri Botanical Garden has that wow factor, and they open the $100 million facility this weekend. The grand opening celebration will have tours, live music, and storytelling.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is offering free admission on Saturday and Sunday. After two years of construction, the largest development in the history of the Missouri Botanical Garden is ready for the public. Be among the first to experience the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center. It is much more than just a place to buy tickets.

At the front entrance, visitors will be greeted by more than 45,000 plants that reflect the global scale of the garden’s work. Once inside, you will find a new auditorium, new visitor engagement center, expanded Sassafras Café, and a bigger gift shop.

Bob Woodruff is the project executive of the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center. He explained more.