ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Coalition for the Environment will screen Atomic Homefront on Thursday, November 10.

The HBO-produced documentary looks at the effects of radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton, Missouri and contamination in Coldwater Creek running along several communities.

Two 2022 studies found radioactive contamination in and around Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant. The school is shut down indefinitely, with children learning virtually.

The Missouri Coalition for the Environment filed the Freedom of Information Act request that uncovered the January 2022 study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This triggered an independent study that found radioactive waste inside the school in August 2022.

Atomic Homefront was released in 2017, featuring community members pushing for cleanup.

Thursday, November 10

7:00 p.m. CST

Westport Playhouse

635 W. Port Plaza Dr.

Maryland Heights, MO 63146

