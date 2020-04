Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Students have been learning online for weeks now with of course with a lot of help from parents. The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to help and make sure children are meeting the state's grade-level expectations in science.

Conservation Educator Becky Robertson joined Fox 2 via skype to discuss what is being offered to help home-based educators during the pandemic and the MDC Discover Nature program.

For more information visit: www.mdc.mo.gov