ST. LOUIS – Several diaper banks in Missouri will join a nationwide study on the benefits of the service to families and the greater community.

The National Diaper Bank Network will look at how diaper banks impact the finances of families receiving help. The study will be modeled after a 2016 survey by the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis at the University of Connecticut. Researchers said most families that receive diapers have jobs. However, when parents are out of diapers, they can miss work or school. The children without diapers often cannot be left with caregivers.

The center will help with the study, with funding from the Seedlings Foundation. The first phase will look at benefits from NDBN member banks in six regions. There are seven in Missouri, including First Chance for Children in Columbia, Heroes Care in Fenton, Diaper Bank of the Ozarks in Springfield, and St. Louis Area Diaper Bank in west St. Louis.