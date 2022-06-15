ST. LOUIS – Bill Doggett will celebrate Juneteenth by teaching about his clergyman father at the Missouri History Museum.

Doggett’s father, Rev. Dr. John N. Doggett, Jr. chaired freedom rallies in Los Angeles between 1961 and 1963. Rev. Doggett also worked with the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the late John Lewis. In St. Louis, he worked with the late activist Frankie Freeman. Rev. Doggett was also a member of the Missouri Historical Society from 1987 until 2011. The Community Gospel Choir will perform at the event Thursday, with Doggett as the keynote speaker.

Thursday Nights at the Museum

Thursday, June 16

5:30 – 8 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/juneteenth-keynote-and-gospel