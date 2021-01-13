Missouri History Museum celebrates MLK Jr’s life with speech from man who saw him in 1960

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a talk from a man who saw the civil-rights icon speak in St. Louis in 1960.
Ben Uchitell is the former Mayor of Clayton. He saw Dr. King speak at the United Hebrew Temple on Skinker. That same building would later house the Missouri Historical Society’s Library and Research Center.
Uchitell shares how packed the seats were and what he plans to share with visitors to a virtual celebration of Dr. King’s life. Uchitell will speak on Zoom Sunday, January 17 at 3 p.m. The museum will present the event with help from the Newmark Institute for Human Relations and The Jewish Relations Community Council. Click here for the full schedule of the virtual celebration weekend.
