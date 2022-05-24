ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum celebrates Pride Month early.

Pride Month remembers LGBTQ history every June. But the museum has a traveling exhibit in place now.

Curatorial Assistant Ian Darnell describes “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights.” The panels in this exhibit were once removed from the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The panels will stand in the Missouri History Museum through Thursday, June 30.



Darnell also gives us a sneak peek at the rest of the schedule, including a music set by Tre G.

“As I Am” with TreG

Thursday, June 9

5:30 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum in Forest Park

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/exhibits/gateway-to-pride