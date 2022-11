ST. LOUIS – The Missouri History Museum is celebrating Veterans Day all year with the new exhibit Vietnam: At War & At Home.

Visitors can expect 200 artifacts, music, film, and stories from veterans. There is also an interactive draft lottery, so visitors can learn if they had been called to fight.

Vietnam: At War & At Home

Through May 27, 2024

Free

Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum

1315 Chestnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3Agz8DI