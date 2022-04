ST. LOUIS – Old threads are made into new funds at the Missouri History Museum. “Threads” centers around local designers working with historical textiles from the museum collections. Si Edmondson is the museum fundraising and special events coordinator. She gave us a preview of the fundraiser.

Threads: It’s All About the Accessories

Saturday, April 9, 2022

6 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/support/threads