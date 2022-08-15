ST. LOUIS – You can honor local African-American women at the Missouri History Museum Thursday night.

Living Legends: Sheroes of the Millennium will be hosted by sisters and local activists Aja La’Starr Owens and Adrienne Draper. They will honor Minister and nurse Reverend Traci Blackmon, St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, marketing professional Elizabeth Donielle, and make-up artist and activist Vanessa Townsend.

There will be food from Salt and Smoke and museum exhibits such as St. Louis Sound.

Other events will let families learn about local landmarks through coloring books and the legacy of Wrestling at the Chase which aired on KPLR 11.

Living Legends: Sheroes of the Millennium

Thursday, August 19

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Missouri History Museum

Forest Park

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/thursday-nights