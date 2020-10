ST. LOUIS – Only three states are seeing a decline in new COVID cases as the nation sees its highest daily rate of new infections in nearly two months.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the country recorded more than 54,000 new cases Friday. This is the highest single-day case number since Aug. 14.

As of Sunday night, 21 states reported a rise in cases including New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Only Texas, Missouri, and South Carolina saw a drop in new infections.