Missouri scores poorly in yearly tobacco control report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - According to the new report from The Annual State of Tobacco Control, Missouri was graded as one of the worst states in the country for helping prevent and reduce tobacco use.

Laura Turner, a health promotions specialist with the American Lung Association discusses how can the state improve those grades.

Missouri's scores:

Tobacco Prevention and Control Funding: F - Providing little state funding for tobacco prevention, costing the state $3 billion in healthcare annually.

Tobacco Taxes: F - Lowest cigarette tax in the country, at 17 cents per pack.

Access to Cessation Services: D - Improved comprehensive coverage without barriers for all tobacco cessation medication.

Smokefree Air: F- Made strides by passing comprehensive local smokefree ordinances that affect 30 percent of the population.

Minimum Age: F