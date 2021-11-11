Missouri State Treasurer’s office wants to return military medals to rightful owners

ST. LOUIS – We have a Veterans Day mystery to solve.

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick stopped by the FOX 2 studio Thursday morning to explain how to claim your lost military medal or insignia. Fitzpatrick said he would like to return them to the owners or their families.

The state treasurer’s office has 251 medals and insignia. Each item is catalogued by the owner’s name and information about it. That person or a family member needs to contact the office in order to pick it up. Go to showmemoney.com/medals for more information.