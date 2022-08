ST. LOUIS – Soccer fans and pet parents take note.

The MLS All-Star Game is taking place Wednesday night and you can join other soccer fans and their pups at Bar K for a watch party



Purina and St. Louis city sc will host the event and the fun starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be giveaways for people and pets and a specialty cocktail will be benefiting CareSTL, an animal shelter and adoption center located in downtown St. Louis.

